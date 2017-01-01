Target Weather Weather feed is down.

WGLS-FM is a regional radio service with a potential audience of almost 1.3 million people. The broadcast signal covers South Jersey, parts of Philadelphia and Delaware. The studios are located in the College of Communication & Creative Arts on the campus of Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey. WGLS-FM is licensed to the Rowan University Board of Trustees and is a non-profit organization. Twenty-four hours a day a staff of students and civic volunteers broadcast a variety of musical, cultural, educational, entertaining and informative programs of interest to the Rowan University and South Jersey communities. For more information on our programming, check out our program schedule.



WGLS-FM listeners who may be out of the area of the station’s signal will be able to stay tuned to Rowan Radio by dialing 856.226.7049 on any mobile phone.



WGLS-FM is also available anywhere in the world via our WGLS-FM is also available anywhere in the world via our MP3 Audio stream

Listen to Rowan Radio in your car? To get your free decal, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to:



