Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM
What's On
7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Manhunt underway after dozens killed in nightclub terror attack
For the latest from CNN News, tune in to Rowan Radio at the top of the hour from 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
For Gov. Christie, four resolutions for 2017 | Moran
Atlantic City Expressway WESTBOUND: JAMFACTOR 1
Target Weather
Weather feed is down.
WGLS-FM is a regional radio service with a potential
audience of almost 1.3 million people. The broadcast signal covers
South Jersey, parts of Philadelphia and Delaware. The studios are
located in the College of Communication & Creative Arts on the campus of Rowan
University in Glassboro, New Jersey. WGLS-FM is licensed to the Rowan
University Board of Trustees and is a non-profit organization.
Twenty-four hours a day a staff of students and civic volunteers broadcast a
variety of musical, cultural, educational, entertaining and informative
programs of interest to the Rowan University and South Jersey
communities. For more information on our programming, check out our program schedule.
